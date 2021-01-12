Skyline 360 employee hospitalized after falling from cellular tower in St. Lawrence County

TOWN OF LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWTI) — An individual has been hospitalized following a substantial fall.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rescue call on January 12 after an employee fell a “substantial distance” while working on a cellular tower. The Office confirmed that the victim was an employee of Skyline 360.

According to Deputies, the incident occurred on the Ferris Road in the Town of Lawrence and Deputies responded at approximately 11 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that victim was transported by Tri-Town Rescue to Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s is currently working to confirm findings and has notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The identity and status of the victim has not been disclosed.

LATEST STORIES: