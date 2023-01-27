POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — SLC Arts is inviting artists to submit artwork for the 2023 Valentine’s Day card exhibit, “Love is in the Air!”

The organization is seeking submissions of new or vintage handmade cards to be displayed at the exhibit. Submissions that involve themes of love, friendship, romance and gratitude are encouraged.

The deadline for submissions is January 30. Artwork can be submitted via the SLC Arts website. Cards should be a maximum size of 8.5″ x 11″ when open and 8.5″ x 5.5″ when closed.

The organization said the final exhibited work will be selected by Sharon H.J. Cheng, an artist working with SLC Arts through the Creatives Rebuild New York grant program.

The opening reception for the exhibit will be held on February 9 at 5 p.m. at the Potsdam Town Hall. Artists will be given the opportunity to discuss their work at the exhibit.

More details and submission criteria are available on the organization’s website.