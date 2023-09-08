CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Arts Council (SLC Arts) will offer a six-week entrepreneurship bootcamp designed for artists.

The class will run Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. from October 17 until November 30. However, class will not be held on the week of Thanksgiving.

Classes will be held at the St. Lawrence County IDA on 19 Commerce Lane in Canton. However, the session on Thursday, November 2nd will be held virtually.

The purpose of the program is to equip artists with the knowledge and skills to turn their passion for art into a thriving business. It will feature local and national instructors, a group critique class, and question and answer sessions.

Topics covered will include:

Entrepreneurship & business basics

Defining your business

Group critique session

Getting your work ready to sell

Where to physically sell your work

Selling your work online

Marketing overview

Marketing panel

Diversifying your income

Bookkeeping & taxes

Growth

Q & A session with a panel of professional artists

This learning series is valued at $950. The cost is $99 for Creative Partners and $129 for non-partners. Individual classes are $10 for Creative Partners and $15 for non-partners. Donations are not required to participate in the class, but any donation amount is appreciated.

Visit slcartscouncil.org/prof-dev to register, but space is limited. For more information, email grants@slcartscouncil.org.