WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – SLC Arts announced changes to its grant procedure program on Wednesday, July 19.

The council said this year’s NYSCA Capacity Enhancement Grant will allow them to reimage the 2024 regrant program. Next year’s grant cycle window shifts with a new start date of Monday, January 1, 2024. The submission deadline will be Friday, March 1, 2024.

Awards will be distributed in April with projects having to be completed by the end of 2024. Artists and organizations with events taking place earlier in the year remain eligible and will receive retroactive funding.

SLC Arts will be reviewing guidelines. Scoring rubrics along with the application process will also be looked at throughout the year.

All applicants, including returning ones, will be required to attend an info session or meet with the Grant Coordinator before submitting a 2024 application.

For more information about our regrant program, visit www.slcartscouncil.org/grants or email Alicia Murphy, Grants and Services Manager, at grants@slcartscouncil.org.