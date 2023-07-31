POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – SLC Arts at the Potsdam Public Library will host a discussion of the arts economy of the North Country with local musician, Josh Barkley, as a part of the ongoing Art/Work Speaker Series, according to a press release.

The free discussion is open to the public and will be held on Monday, August 28 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at:

The Potsdam Public Library

2 Park Street

Potsdam, NY 13676

Barkley was born and raised in Madrid, NY, and is a graduate of The Crane School of Music, holding a bachelor’s degree in music business. Currently, he works with SLC Arts through the Creatives Rebuild New York Artist Employment Program. Performing in many local venues, Josh has years of experience behind the piano as well as organ and bass.

Currently offered through SLC Arts, Barkley runs “Wednesday Jams with Josh,” which is a free weekly community jam session and open mic.