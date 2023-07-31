OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) – SLC Arts announced renowned local artist, Becky Harblin, as the recipient of the annual Arts Recognition Award, according to a press release.

The award is presented each year to a North Country artist along with appreciation for dedicated service to the arts in St. Lawrence County.

A trained painter, Harblin majored in art at San Diego State University, after a career at The New Yorker magazine and several newspapers, much of her painting now is working in pastels. Over the last 20 years, Harblin has incorporated her studies in Amazonian Healing into all her work beyond painting, including poetry, sculpture and photography. She enjoys direct contact with her subjects and the often-explicit interpretation of light in a landscape.

Harblin will be honored at the Regional Arts Celebration along with the 2023 Statewide Community Regrants Recipients, on Friday, September 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dobisky Visitors’ Center in Ogdensburg. The celebration is a part of the SLC Arts 3rd Annual North Country Arts Festival and is free and open to the community. Refreshments will be provided and background music will be presented by Mark Lyon.

The Dobisky Visitors’ Center

100 Riverside Ave

Ogdensburg, NY 13669

More information about the regrant program is available at the SLC Arts website or by contacting Alicia Murphy, Grants and Services Manager, at grants@slcartscouncil.org.