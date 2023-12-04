JEFFERSON, LEWIS AND ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES, N.Y. (WWTI) – SLC Arts announced a 60% increase in available grant funding for 2024 through the New York State Council on the Arts Statewide Community Regrants Program.

A total of $160,000 in state funds will be distributed by SLC Arts to support project-based arts programming taking place next year. This increase in funding will be available to individual artists, municipalities, libraries, nonprofit organizations, collectives and Tribal Nations throughout Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties.

Three grants will be offered through the SCR program by SLC Arts:

The Individual Artist Grant: Amount: $1,000 to $2,500

Funds the creation of new work by an individual artist. The project must engage a segment of the community through the inclusion of community involvement in the project’s development and creative process, and/or through a culminating exhibit or performance.

The Arts Education Grant: Amount: $500 to $5,000.

Supports meaningful arts education projects and the exploration of the artistic process. It brings teaching artists into dedicated learning environments to benefit learners of all ages. The teaching artist must partner with a k-12 public school or a community-based organization, to offer programming to a closed group of learners.

The Community Arts Grant: Amount: $500 to $5,000.

Funds public art experiences and fosters creative communities. The community arts grant supports public art experiences and fosters creative communities. It offers project-specific support for activities that enable local communities to experience and engage with the arts. All activities must be community-based, have an artistic/cultural activity as its primary focus, and be open to the public.

You can submit applications starting Monday, January 1, 2024 until Friday, March 1, 2024. For guidelines and questions, you can visit the SLC Arts Council’s website. All applicants will be required to attend an SLC Arts funding information session or meet with the Grant Coordinator before submitting a 2024 application; you can find a schedule of information sessions HERE.

A Zoom presentation is planned for Wednesday, December 6 that targets Municipal and Community leaders; the information to attend is as follows:

Zoom Meeting Link

Meeting ID: 849 8595 1403

Passcode: 496059

Questions can be directed to Alicia Murphy, Grant Coordinator, at grants@slcartscouncil.org.