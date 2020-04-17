SLC Arts receives $500 donation from St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union recently donated $500 to SLC Arts to support the organization’s new virtual arts program, Arts 4 Art’s Sake, which is streamed live, weekdays at 4 pm via Facebook.

Each episode showcases local artists sharing their work and environment with the greater community. Previously recorded shows dating back to April 1 are available at www.slcartscouncil.org. Episodes include studio tours, musical performances, poetry readings and art demonstrations.

St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union has sponsored each show streaming during the week of April 20. The week’s programming will include musical performances by the McKennas and Gretchen Koehler, a pottery presentation by Andrew Norrell, kids drama exercises with Rivka Rocchio, and a discussion about arts in education with Dr. Robert Docker.

Learn more about Art 4 Art’s Sake and SLC Arts at www.slcartscouncil.org.

