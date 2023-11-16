POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Arts Council (SLC Arts) announces the appointment of two Co-Executive Directors, Katharine Dinneen as the Artistic Executive Director and Erica Kelso as the Managing Executive Director.

Together, Dinneen and Kelso form a dynamic leadership team that combines artistic vision with managerial expertise. Their collaboration is set to drive SLC Arts towards a future filled with creative innovation, growth, and positive community impact.

As the Artistic Executive Director, Dinneen brings a strong background in non-profit arts, with an emphasis on Theatrical Production and Stage Management. With a visionary approach to the arts, Dinneen has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to artistic excellence and a keen understanding of the cultural landscape, and has recently spent much of her time reviving beloved community programming with historical significance, such as the annual Artists’ Studio Tour.

Kelso, the new Managing Executive Director, joins SLC Arts with an impressive background in service, education, and the arts. With a reputation for strategic leadership and effective management, She is poised to bring a fresh perspective to the organizational and operational aspects of SLC Arts.

Her wealth of experience in education and non-profit has prepared her well for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, and SLC Arts warmly welcomes her to their community. SLC Arts eagerly anticipates the positive impact that Dinneen and Kelso will have on their artistic programs, community engagement initiatives, and overall organizational success.