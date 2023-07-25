CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Historical Association will host a Tour of Historic Morley by hay wagon, according to a press release.

Morley Library Manager Becky Buckley and members of the Morley History Group host a ride through Morley’s past on Saturday, August 5, at 2 p.m. In the event of poor weather, the event will be rescheduled for Saturday, August 12, at 2 p.m.

The tour will begin and end at the Morley Library and include the exterior of many buildings from the 1830s-50s.

Highlights include:

The Harrison House;

Remains of the first primary school;

Grist mill;

Grange;

Cheese factory; and

The homes of some of the hamlet’s oldest families.

The wagon is provided and driven by Robert McDonald and will make stops at Trinity Chapel, the Wesleyan Church and Spaulding’s Store/bingo hall for guided interior tours. If preferred, sites can also be walked to. There is a limited amount of walking required for stops that include dismounting from the wagon and after the tour, an informal reception will be held at the library.

Tours are $10 per person with proceeds to benefit the Morley History Group and SLCHA programs. If you would like to register for the event or want additional information you can contact SLCHA by phone at 315-386-8133 or email at Carlene@slcha.org.