CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – the St. Lawrence County Historical Association is hosting Stan Maine, who will talk about the “60th NY Infantry: Goodrich Brigade at Antietam, September 17th, 1862” as the topic of a Civil War Round Table.

The Civil War Round Table will be on Saturday, September 30, and will start at Noon.

Known as the “First St. Lawrence Regiment,” the 60th NY Infantry was organized in Ogdensburg on July 5, 1861, and was recruited across St. Lawrence County, along with companies from Franklin and Clinton counties.

Involved in the Antietam Campaign, they fought in the vicinity of the Dunker Church near Sharpsburg, Maryland, the church was the focal point of several Union attacks against the Confederate left flank. Colonel William B. Goodrich was mortally wounded in action while in brigade command.

Everyone is welcome to attend either in person at the St. Lawrence County Historical Association or RSVP to info@slcha.org to request the Zoom link to participate online.

St. Lawrence County Historical Association

3 East Main St.

Canton, NY 13617

There is a $5 suggested donation for any nonmembers attending.

Maine has been a board member since 1996 and is chair of the Building & Grounds Committee. He is a retired contractor and avid Civil War buff and recently returned from a trip to the site of the Antietam battle, near Sharpsburg, Maryland.