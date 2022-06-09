FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 15th Sergeant Major of the Army, SMA Daniel A. Dailey, US Army Retired, will be at Fort Drum on June 14 at 2 p.m.

SMA(R) Dailey will be at the Multi-Purpose Auditorium to speak to retired soldiers and spouses about current issues affecting the quality of life for retired soldiers, surviving spouses and their families.

SMA(R) Dailey co-chairs the Chief of Staff of the Army’s Retired Soldier Council and will present the 2022 annual CSA’s report on working retirement issues and the way ahead for retirement benefits/entitlements.

It will be an opportunity for veterans to hear firsthand how the Army works to care for military families in retirement.

The Multi-Purpose Auditorium is located at Bldg. 10725, N. Riva Ridge Loop, Fort Drum, NY 13602. Anyone with questions regarding the event can contact Tina Thornton at Tinah@AmeriCU.org or 315-281-6545.