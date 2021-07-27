Small Business Administration hosted Economic Aid and Recovery webinar

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The United States Small Business Administration and Public-Private Strategies Institute hosted an Economic Aid and Recovery webinar for small businesses and entrepreneurs across the Atlantic.

Over two thousand participants from New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee all attended the virtual event for free.

Those present listened to the livestreamed briefing and were then able to participate in an in-depth question and answer session with SBA Acting Regional Administrators Bernard J. Paprocki and Janita R. Stewart. The administrators provided detailed updates on low-interest disaster relief aid and American Rescue Plan programs.

One of the programs mentioned was the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, which provides emergency assistance for eligible venues affected by Covid-19. Another program the administrators provided an update for was the Paycheck Protection Plan which allows businesses full loan forgiveness when the majority of the loan was spent on payroll costs. They also discussed technical assistance that SBA district offices could provide applicants.

Webinar guests also heard from Veronica Pugin, Senior Advisor to the Office of Capital Access about updates to the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program that can aid small business owners, self-employed gig workers and entrepreneurs restart and grow their businesses.

“The Biden Administration and SBA continue to offer small businesses support via American Rescue Plan programs like the COVID EIDL – a borrower-friendly small business loan program that can help small businesses build back better,” Pugin said.

Pugin also highlighted that the SBA “is enacting process improvements to make COVID EIDL more accessible to small business owners.”