Small Business Administration hosting national summit focused on resilience of entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON (WWTI) — The United States Small Business Administration announced its National Small Business Summit.

The event will take place from September 13 through September 15. This years summit will spotlight the resilience of America’s entrepreneurs and the renewal of the small business economy as they continue to restore from the economic crisis caused by the COVID pandemic.

“Over the last 16 months, we have seen the incredible determination and ingenuity of small businesses across the nation. During NSBW, we will honor and celebrate their impact on our economy and strengthening of communities as we look towards recovery.” SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said in a video message.

“I strongly encourage small businesses throughout Upstate New York to register for this free, virtual summit. Together, we will recognize the contributions our local entrepreneurs have made to help their neighbors throughout the pandemic.” SBA Upstate New York District Director Bernard J. Paprocki said.

This years events will take place in a virtual atrium and will include a number of educational panels that will provide retooling and innovative practices for entrepreneurs as small businesses look to pivot and recover toward a stronger economy.

Those interested can register for the event on the Small Business Administration’s website.