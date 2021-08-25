Small Business Association hosting virtual public meetings Sept. 1 & 2

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — There will be virtual public meeting regarding small businesses on September 1 and September 2. The meetings will be hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Interagency Task Force on Veterans Small Business Development and Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs.

The IATF meeting will include committee member updates from the Departments of Defense, Labor, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs, General Services Administration, Office of Management and Budget, North Carolina Military Business Center, and American Legion.

Committee members will receive updates on access to federal surplus property program, learn more about annual contracting small business goals and more.

The IATF meeting will take place on Wednesday September 1 from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. through their Microsoft Teams link. The ACVBA meeting will take place on Thursday September 2 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. also over Microsoft Teams.