WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Strong winds are expected on the eastern shores of Lake Ontario on Thursday.

To prepare residents, the National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a small craft advisory for both Jefferson and Lewis counties.

According to the NWS, southeast winds will continue to gust over 40 miles per hour throughout the morning on April 21. This will affect areas to the east of Lake Ontario, including Watertown, Fort Drum, Interstate 81 and the northern portion of the Tug Hill Plateau.

These winds have the potential to break smaller tree limbs, which would result in sporadic power outages and make driving high-profile vehicles difficult.

Stronger winds are expected to diminish in the afternoon on April 21 as widespread rain arrives in the North Country.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for updated weather forecasts, new weather alerts and any closings and delays.