BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) – The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a small craft advisory for Monday, October 9.

The advisory will run until 2 a.m. Thursday, October 12 due to high winds that can gust to about 35 miles per hour. Forecasters say waves on the lake can reach eight to 11 feet and are capable of overturning small watercraft.

The warning will run from Mexico Bay in Oswego to the St. Lawrence River near Ogdensburg. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.