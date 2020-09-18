Small game hunting seasons to begin October 1 in New York

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has announced opening dates for several small game hunting seasons.

The DEC confirmed that several seasons will begin on October 1, 2020, including special youth hunts and opportunities for active-duty military members and veterans.

Small game seasons will open or have opened on the following dates:

Ruffed Grouse Hunting will open on September 20 in Northern New York, and October 1 statewide. The season will run through the end of February 2021.

Pheasant Hunting will open on October 1 statewide.

Squirrel season began on September 1 in Upstate New York, and will begin November 1 on Long Island

Rabbit hunting begins October 1 in Upstate New York and November 1 on Long Island

Hare season begins on October 1 in the Northern Zone

Additionally, Wild Turkey hunting will open on staggered dates throughout the fall:

Northern Zone: October 1 through October 14

Southern Zone: October 17 through October 30

Suffolk County: October 21 through December 4

“Public and private lands across the state present a diverse array of small game hunting opportunities,” stated DEC Commissioner Seggos. “Pursuing small game is a great way to introduce someone to hunting and in addition to our youth hunting seasons, DEC is offering waterfowl hunts this year specifically for active military and veterans. I encourage experienced hunters across the state to take advantage of these opportunities, bring a new hunter afield, and follow hunter safety requirements to have a rewarding experience this fall.”

The DEC the waterfowl hunting opportunities for youth and active-duty military will be held on the following dates:

October 19 and 20 in the Northeast and Southeast zones

October 26 and 27 in the Lake Champlain Zone

October 3 and 4 in the Western Zone

October 7 and 8 in the Long Island Zone

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.