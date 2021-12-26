JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a small plane crash in Lyme on December 24.

According to the JCSO, the crash occurred around 4:32 p.m. in a field near 25717 Moffatt Road in Lyme. An on-scene investigation revealed that the aircraft was a 1998 single-engine Ultra-Light Lockwood Drifter fixed-wing plane.

The plane was being operated by a solo pilot, who was forced to make an emergency landing due to mechanical issues. The landing was successful although the plane suffered minor damage and there were no injuries reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration was advised and will follow up as necessary. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the New York State Police, Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department and the Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad.