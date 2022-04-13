AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Organizations teamed up to provide Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe members with smoke detectors to ensure their safety.

According to a press release from the Tribe, the Office of Emergency Management and Safety teamed up with the American Red Cross to install smoke detectors in homes throughout the southern portion of the Akwesasne community. Community members were preciously asked to fill out a brief survey and were able to request to have new smoke detectors installed at no cost.

Volunteers joined OEMS and American Red Cross to install the smoke detectors and reminded members about their home fire safety and emergency preparedness measures. An additional installation date will be rescheduled for those that registered but weren’t able to be home. However, the date has not yet been decided.

Those interested in receiving more information are encouraged to contact Emergency Preparedness Manager Nolan Jacobs at 518-333-6702.