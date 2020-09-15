Smoke from West Coast wildfires impacts North Country skies

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the North Country woke up to a cold and frosty morning, many couldn’t help but notice a vibrant pink sun against a cloudy sky.
Although a beautiful sight, the cloudy conditions can be attributed to the ongoing west-coast wildfires.
According to a live map from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, smoke and dust from the wildfires burning in California and Oregon is now covering most of the United States and Southern Canada.
As of September 15, 2020 NOAA stated that high density smoke will extend from portions of the Upper Midwest through the Northern Plains, Rockies, Pacific Northwest, southern Canada and offshore into the Pacific Ocean. However, New York will continue to see cloudy skies.
According to NASA, aerosols are also suspended in the air along with the smoke creating hazardous air quality across the U.S. NASA started that aerosols are a mixture of small particles and chemicals produced by the incomplete burning of carbon-containing materials such as trees, grasses, peat, brush. All smoke contains carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and particulate matter.
These smoke conditions are expected to continue as the wildfires burn on the West Coast.
LATEST STORIES:
- Newsfeed Now: Tracking Hurricane Sally; Wildfires burn in the West
- Salvation Army getting early start on annual red kettle campaign
- New York DEC takes action to protect Salmon River fish populations
- Did you see it? Facebook giving you up-to-date climate change info on your page
- Hispanic business owner breaking beer barriers
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.