AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is observing the passing of former Tribal Chief Phillip H. Tarbell.

According to the Tribe’s website, Tarbell died peacefully in his home on December 16. He was known for his time as Tribal Sub-Chief in 1993, before serving as Tribal Chief from 1994 to 1997. He initially served under the constitutional government before being elected under the “3-Chief” system to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe.

He was known for being steadfast in ensuring transparency and accountability of the tribal government, and for his efforts to diversify Akwesasne’s economy.

To honor his passing the tribal flag has been lowered at the Ionkwakiohkwaronon Tribal Administration Building and will remain at half-staff until the day after his memorial service. More information on Tarbell/s accomplishments throughout his life can be found on the SMRT website.