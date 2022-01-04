AKWESASNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe health officials confirmed 119 total active COVID-19 cases under the tribe’s jurisdiction on Monday.

The number is the highest amount of active cases the tribe has had since the start of the pandemic. The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services also reported 46 new COVID-19 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Akwesasne’s southern portion since December 30.

Out of the active cases, there are three individuals hospitalized, but two are not considered active cases due to the amount of time under the hospital’s care. Additionally, 44 community members have been released from isolation.

The Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services will be distributing COVID-19 Home Test Kits at no cost every Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the clinic’s testing garage located at 404 State Route 37. Community members will receive either the BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Self Kit or the QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test.

However, there will only be one kit distributed per household. Residents are encouraged to use the gravel road located across from McGee Road to receive the at-home tests.

Health Services will hold Pediatric Pfizer Vaccination clinics for those ages 5 to 11 years old at its main campus on Tuesdays. These clinics will begin on January 4 and be held weekly from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

SRMT Health Service is also holding Open Walk-in Vaccine Clinics on Wednesdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is open to individuals 12 years of age or older. Boost shots are also available for eligible individuals.