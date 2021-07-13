SNAP: $200M in July food assistance for New York recipients

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for July.

The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance is working with the federal government to ensure SNAP aid continues beyond July. Households already receiving the maximum monthly snap benefit will receive a minimum supplement of $95, along with households that have been receiving an emergency allotment of less than $95 per month.

Households in the North Country that currently receive SNAP benefits should see these benefits post starting July 13. Payments will be delivered directly to existing Electronic Benefit Transfer accounts and can be accessed using their EBT card.

As of April 2021 there were more than 2.8 million SNAP recipients throughout New York State, a 5 percent increase from April 2020.

“The pandemic exposed glaring inequalities in food access across the state and only made it harder for the many families who were already struggling with food insecurity,” Governor Cuomo said. “By providing SNAP recipients with the maximum benefits possible, we are working to ensure every New Yorker can put food on the table during their time in need.”