SNAP households to receive maximum benefits in October

Additional SNAP benefits will be available for New Yorkers once again in June

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional food assistance has been made available for New Yorkers this month.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits in October. According to the Governor’s Office, all households enrolled in SNAP will receive a supplemental allotment later in the month.

“During this unprecedented time as we continue to battle a public health crisis, we need to make sure every New Yorker does not have to experience hunger and food insecurity,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “By supporting food benefits during this difficult time, we are helping to ensure that everyone in this state gets a much-needed helping hand so they can make ends meet, support themselves and their families, and be successful.”

Additionally, the emergency assistance funding will be given to households that do not normally receive the maximum allowable benefit per month. Gov. Hochul stated that households already near, or at the maximum benefit level will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95.

SNAP households in all counties outside of New York City will begin seeing benefits this week, and extending through October 21.

Payments will be delivered directly to existing Electronic Benefit Transfer accounts and be accessed with EBT cards. Supplemental benefits, like SNAP, can be used to purchase food at authorized retail food stores. Unused SNAP benefits will be automatically carried over to the next month.