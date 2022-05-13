ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum level of benefits this month.

This was confirmed on Friday and Governor Hochul also announced that all SNAP households will also receive supplemental allotment in May, resulting in nearly $234 in additional food assistance.

This emergency assistance supplement is available to all households, even those already at the maximum level of benefits.

“While New York continues to build back stronger than before, there are far too many households struggling with food insecurity,” Governor Hochul said in a press release. “By providing the maximum level of food benefits to those in need, we can help struggling households make ends meet and keep food on the table. This funding will help ensure countless families can avoid the heart-wrenching prospect of food insecurity as we collectively work toward a more prosperous future for all New Yorkers.”

Additionally, amid supply chain shortages and recalls, these benefits can be used to purchase baby food and formula and New York.

SNAP households in all counties outside of New York City should see these extra benefits posted by Saturday, May 21. Those SNAP households in the five-county New York City region should see their benefits posted by Saturday, May 28.

Below is a breakdown of maximum SNAP benefit allowances in New York as of October 1, 2021.

Household Size Maximum Allotment* 1 $250 2 $459 3 $658 4 $835 5 $992 6 $1,190 7 $1,316 8 $1,504 For each additional member $188 +

Households can apply for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program on the State Office of Temporary and Disability Asssitance website.