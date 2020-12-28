Snow accumulations grow, winter weather advisory issued for North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Snow will continue to accumulate in the North Country throughout the day on Monday.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo, New York, has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas in the North Country. The advisory includes both Jefferson and Lewis counties.

According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected, with the highest accumulations across the Tug Hill Plateau region; with levels reaching four to six inches across the plateau and one to three inches across the lower levels.

The National Weather Service stated that the expected winter weather could result in snow covered and slippery road conditions. Hazardous conditions are expected to impact morning and evening commutes in the North Country.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use cation while driving.

Additional counties impacted by this advisory include Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne.

The current winter weather advisory began at 7 a.m. on Monday December 28 and is set to expire at 1 a.m. on December 29. 2020.

