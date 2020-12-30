Snow and ice expected in North Country through early New Years Eve

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Winter weather is expected to continue throughout the final days of 2020.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo, New York, has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Eastern Lake Ontario region. This includes Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties.

The region is expected to receive mixed precipitation starting at 1 p.m. on December 30 and spanning through to 4 a.m. on December 31.

According to the NWS, greatest snow and ice amounts are expected across the Tug Hill Plateau, with snow accumulations of two to four inches and ice accumulations around two tenths of an inch.

Lower elevations in the region are expected to receive snow accumulations of approximately one inch and ice accumulations of a few hundreds of an inch.

The National Weather Service warns residents in the region to plan on slippery road conditions as periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain can create hazardous driving conditions. Motorists are urged to slow down and use caution while driving.

