Snow on its way: Winter storm watch issued for Jefferson, Lewis Counties this weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Snow is on it’s way to the North Country.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo, New York has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego Counties. The Watch is expected to take effect late Friday, January 15 and expire in the evening on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

According to the National Weather Service, this weather statement was issued as cold air is expected to pass over the Lower Great Lakes this weekend and will bring the potential for lake effect snow.

Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations exceeding 7 inches. The highest amounts are expected on the Tug Hill Plateau.

Lake effect snow is most likely at night on Saturday, January 16 through the evening on Sunday.

The NWS added that this extreme weather could impact travel, making it difficult to impossible.

Residents in the impacted areas are urged to begin needed preparations at their place of residence and personal vehicle.

The Winter Storm Watch will take effects at 1 a.m. on January 16, 2021 and expire at 7 p.m. on January 17, 2021.