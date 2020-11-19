Snow Ridge Ski Resort joins nationwide alliance of independent ski areas

TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Snow Ridge Ski Resort in the North Country has officially joined the Indy Pass.

The Indy Pass has officially announced that Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin N.Y. has joined the alliance of independent ski areas, making the Resort one of four Indy resorts in New York State.

Currently there are 59 resorts nationwide that offer two days each to Indy Pass holders for under $200 through the end of the month.

According to Indy, Indy Pass has seen growth this year due to many skiers seeking less crowded ski areas.

“We’re thrilled to be joining the Indy Revolution, said Snow Ridge General Manager Nick Mir. “We made some huge improvements at the resort this summer, including the addition of four new glades that will be very popular during our frequent Tug Hill, lake-effect storms.”

Participating resorts for the 2020-2021 season include resorts in 25 states, including Catamount Mountain Resort, Greek Peak Mountain Resort, Swain Resort and Snow Ridge in New York State.

