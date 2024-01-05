TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — From destruction to snowy slopes, Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin is set to open.

Snow Ridge was hit by an EF3 Tornado in August 2023. The storm damaged all ski lifts and a grooming vehicle.

However, General Manager Nick Mir confirmed that the resort will open to skiers and snowboarders on January 6.

“We are ready to open up after what a lot of people thought was the end of Snow Ridge possibly,” Mir expressed. “We have a chairlift spinning again and a full run to ski on and might not be absolutely perfect like we want it to be. But, you know, we’re open and we’re sliding on snow. So that’s all that’s all we’re happy about.”

As of January 5, four out of Snow Ridge’s five lifts had been fixed, inspected and cleared to run. The resort has also spent days making snow and grooming trails.

According to Mir, Snow Ridge plans to continue this work through its opening.

“We’ll keep the guns running as long as we can,” he said. “I’ll be probably pushing snow all night, groomed all night. So I’m looking forward to that and getting everything ready.”

Mir, along with the entire Snow Ridge crew now hopes that 2024 will bring more snow than wind.

“If that lake effect machine can kick on and we get we get some snow, then we’ll be happy again,” Mir expressed. “You know, everyone wants to get back out on their skiers and snowboarders and, that includes myself and my family as well. We’re skiers at heart. So, I’m ready to get on the snow and I know everyone else is, too.”

Snow Ridge will be open on Saturday, January 6 and Sunday, January 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.