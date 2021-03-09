Snow Ridge Ski Resort to celebrate 75th Anniversary this weekend

TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Snow Ridge Ski Resort has added new events to its schedule for the next few weeks, including a significant anniversary.

Snow Ridge will celebrate its 75th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday, March 13 and will include activities activities on an off the snow.

This will include an all-day scavenger hunt, all-day human curling, a trivia challenge starting at noon and sow kayaking from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., starting at the bottom of South Trail.

Additionally, to continue the celebration, Snow Ridge will host an early St. Patricks Day celebration on Sunday, March 14, providing green beverages and corned beef sandwiches. Also, on Sunday the resort is hosting North Country Snowshoe Series Race #3, providing a range of five to eight kilometers depending on course route conditions.

The final scheduled event confirmed by Snow Ridge is its Spring Pond Skimming event. The event is tentatively planned for Saturday, March 20 if weather permits. The 2021 pond skimming event will also include a shorter 50 foot skim on top of the 100 foot skim. Judges will evaluate each skimmer and award prizes for Best Skim, Best Swim and Best Costume.

All COVID-19 safety guidelines will be enforced by the resort shared that “the whole idea of this day is to celebrate another great season, outside in beautiful weather.”

Snow Ridge General Manager Nick Mir concluded by stating, “masks will be available at the end of the pond for anyone who falls and soaks their own. Viewing will be available on all sides of the pond so spectators can remain spread out. Follow all the rules and we’ll have a fun, safe season celebration!”