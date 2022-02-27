NORTHERN NEW YORK (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for northwestern Franklin County and St. Lawrence County.

According to the NWS, the warning will remain in effect until 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Around 12:41 p.m., radar and webcams showed a dangerous snow squall along a line extending from 13 miles north of St. Lawrence State Park to near Ogdensburg to 28 miles west of Cedar Island State Park, moving southeast at 40 miles per hour.

The NWS warned that the snow squalls could make travel extremely difficult and life-threatening. Residents in the area should be prepared for visibility reduced to less than one-quarter mile ahead because of heavy snow and blowing snow. Residents should also expect wind gusts exceeding 35 miles per hour.

The impacts will affect portions of NY 11 between Malone and Gouverneur. Locations impacted include Potsdam, Massena, Gouverneur, Ogdensburg, Canton, Norfolk, Lisbon, Louisville, Moira, De Kalb, Bangor, Fowler, Parishville, Fort Covington, Colton, Bombay, Morley, Degrasse, Massena International Airport – Richards Field, and Helena.

Another snow squall was located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Constable to Hannawa Falls to Cedar Island State Park, moving east at 40 miles per hour. The snow squall is expected to affect the Counties until 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Dangerous life-threatening travel conditions are expected to affect the areas including NY 11 east of Potsdam. Locations impacted include Potsdam, Gouverneur, Canton, Mooers, Moira, Altona, De Kalb, Bangor,

Fowler, Parishville, Fort Covington, Colton, Bombay, Ellenburg Depot, Champlain, Bryants Mill, Burke, Hammond, Brushton, and Lawrenceville.

Individuals in the areas are advised to slow down and be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions. The NWS also wanted of rapidly changing road conditions.