LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Law enforcement is looking for the owner of a lost snowmobile cowl.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Thursday morning that deputies located a snowmobile cowl on January 19 around 4 p.m. The cowl was found on State Route 812 in the Town of Lowville.

The Sherriff’s Office requested that if you are missing a cowl, or know who the owner is, to contact the Office at 315-376-3511 and reference case number 22C-00498.