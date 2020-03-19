Social Distancing? Here are two free online gardening workshops from Cornell Cooperative Extension

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Many families are home practicing social distancing during the coronavirus epidemic.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has found a way to continue their efforts to educate the community, while also doing their part to prevent the spread of germs by holding two gardening programs online.

The organization is hosting a Community Garden Workshop on March 27 from 9:30am-11:30am to discuss how to start community and school based gardens.

On April 11 from 10am-noon, they will host a Vegetable Gardening for Beginners workshop for novice gardeners or those new to Northern New York to help grow confidence in growing your own fresh produce.

Information for both workshops is available on their website by clicking here.

