Sole operating safe shelter in Jefferson County seeking community donations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Victim’s Assistance Center in Jefferson County is asking the community to donate products for those utilizing their safe shelter.

Noted as the only safe shelter in Jefferson County, the Victim’s Assistance Center provides a space for those impacted by violence. They also provide a giving room for clients to take items they need when leaving the shelter.

According to the VAC, COVID-19 has increased hotline calls by 249%. Additionally, the VAC has seen 150 more children in need of services compared to 2019.

The VAC posted publicly that they are seeking donation of items for shelter clients. The Victim’s Assistance Center of Jefferson County is asking for the following items:

Loofas

Body lotion

Hair brushes

Pots and pans

Mixing bowls

