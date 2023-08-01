Outside Fort Drum main gate, Evans Mills, New York (WWTI/Isabella Colello)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum has expanded its commissary eligibility for certain employees.

Beginning August 1, 2023, all protective services civilian employees who work on the Fort Drum military installation are eligible to shop at all commissary stores, according to a post on Fort Drum’s Facebook.

This includes civilians who work in security administration, fire protection and prevention, police, security and emergency management.

Prior to this expansion, authorized commissary shoppers included active duty service members, guard and reserve members, military retirees, medal of honor recipients, 100% disabled veterans and authorized family members.

For more information on this expansion, call 315-774-9130. Fort Drum’s Commissary is located at 10730C Enduring Freedom Drive.