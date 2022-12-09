FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some entry gates on the Fort Drum military base will be closed starting mid-December.

On December 16, Fort Drum’s Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield gate will close at 10 p.m. The Airfield gate will remain closed until 5:30 a.m. on January 3, 2023.

Those who need access to the airfield should use the Gas Alley Gate during this time, according to Fort Drum Public Affairs.

Additionally, Fort Drum’s Colonel Plummer Access Control Point will be closed on December 24 and December 25 in observance of the Christmas holiday.

This gate is set to reopen at 4:30 a.m. on December 26.