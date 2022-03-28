FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some intersections on the Fort Drum military base will be during the day through the end of March.

According to the 10th Mountain Division, rail operations will be conducted from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 29, March 30 and March 31.

Due to this work, Guard Lane, Conway and Euphrates could be blocked intermittently throughout the week.

Officials confirmed that traffic may be impacted as a result of the rail operations. Drivers are urged to plan alternate routes from March 29 to March 30.