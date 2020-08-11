Some in North Country still waiting on first stimulus payment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) – While Congress continues working on additional COVID-19 relief legislation, some people in the North Country still haven’t received their first stimulus payment as part of the CARES Act.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik sent a letter to the Department of Treasury and the IRS, along with lawmakers from other states, requesting that they quickly identify and provide stimulus payments the remaining families and individuals who are eligible, but have not received them.

The letter states that hundreds of constituents have reached out to them regarding the fact that they never received a stimulus payment.

“While the EIP program was widely successful for tens of thousands of North Country families, I am committed to working with the Administration to ensure every family has access to this needed economic stimulus. My office has worked with our federal agencies to claim millions of dollars of stimulus payments for constituents, however we still hear from constituents who have not received their stimulus check yet,” Congresswoman Stefanik said.

“These payments have been very helpful to many families in the North Country as they address the financial strain caused by COVID-19, and it is essential that we ensure that everyone who is entitled to a stimulus check, as provided by the CARES Act, receives one as soon as possible. I will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress along with those at Treasury and IRS to ensure that these Economic Impact Payments are disbursed promptly and securely.”

