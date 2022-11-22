Sidewalks in the City of Watertown, November 21, 2022 (WWTI/Isabella Colello)

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some North Country students won’t return to the classroom until after the Thanksgiving holiday.

As of Tuesday, November 22, some schools in Jefferson County remained closed following the massive lake-effect snowstorm.

These schools included the Watertown City School District and Immaculate Heart Central, both located in the City of Watertown, as well as Carthage Central School District and the Indian River Central School District.

This marked the third snow day each of the four districts had called since the snowstorm hit early on Friday, November 18.

Indian River Central School District Superintendent Troy Decker said the decision to close again was because some areas are not ready or available for general transit. He said walkways, bus stops and some roadways remain dangerous for students and school bus travel.

Watertown Interim Superintendent James Kettrick had similar reasonings and said the third snow day was due to snow removal and sidewalk issues in the City.

Check back with ABC50 for additional information on closings and delays.