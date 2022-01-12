NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State Police have provided clarification regarding pistol permit recertification due dates.

According to State Police, all pistol permit recertification in New York State are due by Saturday, January 15, 2022. However, this recertification is only applicable for some pistol permit holders.

According to NYSP, an individual’s recertification due date is dependent on their initial recertification date and must recertify every five years.

New York State pistol permits issued prior to January 31, 2013, were first due to be recertified with the New York State Police by January 31, 2018.

The pistol permit recertification website was first opened to allow recertifications on January 1, 2017. This date range created a 13-month window granting all pistol permit holders enough time to submit their first recertification.

State Police said that the due dates for the second round of pre-2013 issued pistol permits will range between January 1, 2022, to Jan 31, 2023.

Pistol permits issued after January 31, 2013, were due to recertify 5 years after the permit issue date, and every 5 years thereafter.

New York pistol permit holders can check when their current recertification expires on the New York State Police website.