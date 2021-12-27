WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some households in the North Country may be eligible for a state-run water assistance program.

The New York State Low Income Household Water Assistance Program through the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance continues to be accepting applications. This emergency assistance program is funded through new federal resources.

According to the Office, LIHWAP helps low-income households pay the cost of drinking water and wastewater services by assisting with past due bills. Benefits are based on the amount of unpaid water and wastewater bills owed by applicants. Income guidelines mirror those of the Home Energy Assistance Program.

Additional eligibility factors include income, household size or if the household includes U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals or qualified aliens.

Specifically, LIHWAP can provide up to a maximum of $2,500 per drinking water or wastewater provider, or $5,000 if drinking water and wastewater are combined, per household. A breakdown is listed below:

Household size Max. Gross Monthly Income 1 $2,729 2 $3,569 3 $4,409 4 $5,249 5 $6,088 6 $6,928 7 $7,086 8 $7,243 9 $7,401 10 $7,558 11 $7,715 12 $7,873 13 $8,420 Each additional Add $568 2021-2022 LIHWAP Benefit Gross Monthly Income Guidelines (Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance)

To apply, households must provide proof of identity, residence, documentation of earned and unearned income, a drinking water, wastewater or combined drinking water and wastewater bill and a valid Social Security Number.

Applications for Low Income Household Water Assistance Program are being accepted on a rolling basis. These can be completed on the New York State website.