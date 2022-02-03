WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Winter weather has started in the North Country.

Despite the storm starting with rain, roads were slippery on Thursday morning, leading to school closings and delays.

In preparation for the winter storm beginning to hit the region, some school districts in the North Country made alterations to their opening times and school schedules on February 3.

Even before 8 a.m., many schools in Jefferson County were delayed. This includes Alexandria, Belleville-Henderson, LaFargeville and Sackets Harbor. Indian River announced its closure to students and staff around 7:30 a.m.

St. Lawrence County schools also made the decision to delay their start times on Thursday. This included Clifton-Fine, Colton-Pierrepont, Edwards-Knox, Gouverneur, Massena, Morristown, Ogdensburg and Parishville-Hopkinton.

This winter storm is expected to bring winter weather, including snowfall rates exceeding one foot in some locations in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

A winter weather warning went into effect at 1 a.m. on February 3 and will remain active through 1 p.m. on Friday, February 4.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the winter storm for updated weather forecasts, active weather alerts and new closings and delays.