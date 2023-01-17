WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some schools across the region will close early on Tuesday due to hazardous winter weather.

Ice and snow hit the region late morning as winter weather advisories from National Weather Service took effect in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.

Mixed precipitation and slippery road conditions lead schools to either close early or cancel after-school activities. The following schools had made changes to their dismissal times as of the early afternoon hours on Tuesday, January 17:

EARLY DISMISSAL

Clifton-Fine Central School District: 2:15 p.m.

Gouverneur Central School District: 3 p.m.

South Jefferson Central School District: 11:30 a.m.

NO AFER-SCHOOL ACTIVITIES

Alexandria Bay Central School

Indian River Central School District

Ogdensburg City School District

Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District

Potsdam Central Schoolo District

Sackets Harbor Central School District

Watertown City School District

A full list of closings and delays can be found here.