WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Schools across New York State will begin lifting mask mandates during the first week of March.

This is following an announcement made by New York Governor Kathy Hochul on February 27, confirming that the statewide mask mandate for schools would be lifted on Wednesday, March 2. This was in response to declining COVID-19 rates.

The announcement came days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their mask guidelines. According to the new guidelines, masks are not required in counties with low to medium risk assessments.

Immediately following Governor Hochul’s announcement, several school districts in the North Country confirmed that they will follow suit, lifting mask requirements for students on March 2. This included:

Lowville Academy and Central School District

South Lewis Central School District

However, some schools in the North Country confirmed on February 27 that they will await guidance from local officials before lifting their own mask mandates, specifically on buses.

This included the Watertown City School District and Indian River Central School District whose superintendents both issued updates to the community on Sunday.

In the updates, both Districts said they are waiting for directions from New York State and Jefferson County Health officials on differentiating mandatory and option mask statuses set to begin March 2. Watertown and Indian River said that as masks are still currently required indoors and on school property, including school busses, some confusion remains.

The two districts said mask mandates beyond Tuesday, March 1 will be communicated once information has been released.

Regardless of local decisions, schools across New York State will be required to enforce the mask mandate until Wednesday, March 2, 2022.