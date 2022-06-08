ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The South Jefferson Central School District is seeking donations for this year’s Spartan Closet and Backpack Program events in July.

Combined, these programs provide free clothing and school supplies to South Jefferson School District area families.

Items needed for South Jefferson’s Spartan Closet program include hygiene products, gently used footwear, gently used clothing and new packages of underwear, socks and bras.

The backpack program is seeking backpacks and school supplies items such as glue sticks, crayons, colored pencils, pencil bags, pens, pencils, large pink erasers, scissors, pocket folders, three-ring binders and loose-leaf paper.

Volunteers are also needed to help collect, sort and organize donations in July. All drop-off events will be held at the South Jefferson High School Building, and a calendar of events is listed below:

July 11: Donation drop-off, sort and organize, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

July 12: Donation drop-off, sort and organize, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

July 13: Spartan Closet open to families, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

July 14: Spartan Closet open to families, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To volunteer, call 315-783-4800. All items left over from these events will be donated to a local non-profit organization.