ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A cafeteria transformed into a clothing department store.

The South Jefferson Central School District is once again hosting its summertime “Spartan Closet,” an event that provides free clothing, school supplies and toiletries to families in need.

These families are invited to the South Jefferson High School, where these items are organized to outfit students before back-to-school shopping begins.

“It’s all free,” Spartan Closet Committee Member Marian Higgins stated. “It’s all just come, take what you need. We ask the question, how many are you shopping for today?”

Spartan Closet began over 10 years ago by Mannsville Elementary School Building Nurse Michelle Porter.

“We just have such a need in this area,” Porter expressed. “I had kids coming to school without winter boots, without sneakers. Coming to school in the wintertime with flip flops and I just really wanted to help them.”

The event now supports over 150 families each year. But all items are donated, either from district families, organizations or local businesses.

“It takes a village,” Porter said. “It’s not just me. There are so many people that make this successful.”

The committee added that this helps them give back to the community that supports South Jefferson.

“The school was always involved. They can’t help but be involved,” Higgins said. “We’re a very caring school.”

The Spartan Closet will continue to accept donations on July 11 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will open its doors to families on July 12 and July 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.