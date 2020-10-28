South Jefferson Central School reports first student testing positive for coronavirus

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The South Jefferson Central School District has provided an update regarding COVID-19 in their community.

The South Jefferson Central School District reported on October 27 that a student tested positive for the coronavirus. According to Jefferson County Public Health, the student is a high school student.

SJCSD Superintendent Scott B. Slater announced that following this confirmation, those staff who may have worked with this student will work from home on Wednesday October 28, 2020.

Additionally, the District is working with Jefferson County Public Health to conduct contact tracing.

The confirmed positive case of COVID-19 on October 27 was the first case within the South Jefferson Central School District.

