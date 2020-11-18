South Jefferson Central School reports staff COVID-19 case, temporarily switches to remote learning

ADAMS, N.Y. (WWTI) — The South Jefferson Central School District has provided an update regarding COVID-19 in their community.

South Jefferson Superintendent Scott Slater announced on Wednesday that a staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus. This is following confirmation from Jefferson County Public Health.

According to Superintendent Slater, the staff member COVID-19 case impacted students who rode District buses on both November 16 and 17. Following this announcement, the District has decided to switch to temporary remote instruction for both Thursday November 19 and Friday November 20.

Slater stated that this temporary switch “will allow for staffing changes to be made in specific departments that are impacted by quarantining.”

As of November 18, this is the first case of COVID-19 reported within the South Jefferson Central School District.

